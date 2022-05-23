Legendary Guitarist Announces NY Show! Is this a Tune-Up for Reunion?

Time is flying by! Did you realize there have already been around 20 concerts in the Capital Region in 2022? That is nearly 1 concert each week and things are just starting to pick up!

Scroll through the list of concerts scheduled for the Capital Region and beyond in 2022. We update this daily so keep checking back for updates. As a matter of fact we have a new show to announce today!

Get our free mobile app

The Spaceman is coming to New York! Legendary guitarist Ace Frehley will be at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona on Friday August 12, 2022. This performance will take place in the Showroom and tickets range between $49 and $79 each. Check availability HERE.

If you are hoping to hear Ace and his band play some KISS classics, you won't be disappointed. On a recent night of the tour Frehley played 15 songs and 10 of those were KISS songs.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Ace Frehley Band currently consists Matt Starr on drums, Ryan Cook on guitar, Jeremy Asbock on bass. In addition to the 10 KISS songs, Ace and his band are playing solo gems such as "Rip It Out" and his cover of "New York Groove".

Here are All of the Capital Region Rock Concerts, and Beyond, Scheduled for 2022! Updated regularly so keep checking back!