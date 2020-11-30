Turning Stone Hiring and They Will Pay You to Move

If you have been out of a job because of the pandemic or maybe you want to try your hand in another career, Turning Stone Resort Casino is hiring and will pay a lot of your expenses to move there. Here are the details. According to WKBW.com, Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY which is about an hour and forty-five minutes away from the Capital Region, is hiring two hundred fifty employees in 2021. They are hoping to entice potential employees from all across the state to work for their world-class resort and casino.

If you are hired to work at Turning Stone Resort Casino they will pay to move you to Central New York. Along with paying for the move to Verona, NY, and hiring for a new job, the employees will also receive housing assistance, daycare, and more.

There are many positions available. They include hospitality, restaurant, bartenders, hotel, and other positions in the resort and spa. There are also many casino jobs including dealers and slot machine attendants. To apply for any of these positions and to see what is being offered, click HERE.

According to Dana Sovocool, the VP of HR with Oneida Nation Enterprises:

We're a hospitality organization and we're ready to expand that hospitality to folks who are moving here to take on a new career.

If you are willing to move to Central New York and start a new career, this may be the job you have been looking for. There are only two hundred fifty positions available so if you are interested, you should apply soon.