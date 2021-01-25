Work Where The Fun Never Stops – Water Safari is Hiring

Following the cancellation of their entire 2020 season, Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge is looking ahead to warmer times. They're currently hiring for their 2021 season.

Maybe you're a lifeguard (or have the goal of being one,) a photographer, a people person, or a thrill seeker looking to share the thrill with others. Water Safari has opportunities for everyone in numerous departments.

The best part? Not only do you get paid to work there, but you can enjoy all the park has to offer on your day off for free. Water Safari also offers a scholarship to qualified employees. They also have great team member benefits, incentives, opportunities for advancement and learning lifelong job skills.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, along with Calypso's Cove, is looking to fill the following positions:

Calypso's Cove, Assistant Manager

Calypso's Cove, Food Service Supervisor

Calypso's Cove, Mechanic

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Administrative Assistant

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Custodial Supervisor

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Dry Rides Manager

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, EMT

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Flower & Garden Attendant

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Lawn Care/Mower

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Parking Lot Supervisor

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Safari Snapshots Supervisor

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, General Summer Positions (like Lifeguards, Ride Attendants, Retail, Food Service, Performers, etc.)

Partner sites, the Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water's Edge Inn, are also hiring.

Anyone over 16 years old can apply online or download an application and drop it off or mail it to:

Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Human Resources Department

3183 State Route 28

Old Forge, NY 13420

2021 Means Three New Water Slides to Try at Water Safari

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, the #4 water park in the U.S., has three new water slides ready to go for the start of the season. They were ready to launch back for the 2020 season, but due to the pandemic, we were forced to wait to try them.

Serengeti Stampede - This ride is a new 293 ft. long four-lane mat racer. Riders go through an enclosed tunnel before blasting out on open lanes. Riders on Serengeti Stampede must be a minimum of 42 inches tall.

Mamba Strike - A 285 ft. enclosed body slide that loops around Serengeti Stampede ride after the trapdoor floor opens and launches riders onto the slide. Mamba Strike requirements are minimum 48-inch height with a maximum 300 lb weight limit.

KIllermanjaro's Revenge - Killermanjaro’s Revenge is a 207 ft. long speed slide that drops guests through the floor of the "launchpad" into the slide and zooms them to the finish in one long drop. Minimum 48-inch height requirement with a maximum 300lb weight limit.

