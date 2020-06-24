New York State Parks Department Looking to Hire Lifeguards

If you’re certified in lifeguarding, first aid, CPR, and AED with Waterfront Skills Module and you’re looking for a summer job, New York State Parks is interested in chatting with you.

Although summer as we know it is drastically different this year than in years past, New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation are still looking for qualified lifeguards to work at state-run pools and beaches this summertime.

Anyone interested in working for New York State as a lifeguard must be at least 16=years-old, although preference is given to those who are 18-years-old and older. Anyone interested will also be subject to a criminal background check.

CPR certificates must be dated within the last year. While a person will be allowed to participate in the qualifying process, if their certificates aren’t current, they will have a disadvantage in the hiring process.

Those interested must also be able to hear well in both ears and will have to submit a current "NYS Parks Medical Standards and Examination Findings" form, containing a Physician's certification concerning the candidate."

If you’ve been looking for a lifeguarding job, this might be just it. Get more information about what New York State requires for their lifeguards as well as candidate packets and employment applications here.