Husband Makes Toilet Paper Slot Machine For Casino Loving Wife

When you can't go to the casino, make the casino come to you.

Amanda Maxfield of Oneida is going through casino withdrawals as she and her husband, Chris self quarantine during the coronavirus crisis. To pass the time, Chris created a slot machine from some scrap wood, toilet paper for slots, red solo cups for coins and some post it notes on each roll.

"It was just my crafty craftsmanship idea to keep a big smile on her face and everyone else during this time," said Chris.

From the looks of it, Chris' slot machine has better odds than a casino. Too bad we're all practicing social distancing and can't play too.

