Cuomo to Give Announcement Next Week Regarding New York Casinos

Good news could be on the way for New York casinos.

While some casinos, like those operated by the Oneida Indian Nation, reopened earlier this summer, other New York casinos have remained shut down, and frustrations are mounting.

During a teleconference on Sunday, Governor Cuomo responded to a question regarding potential guidance for reopening New York casinos after "rallies" outside the facilities last week.

"I understand their point. I understand the economic reality," Cuomo said. "I understand the feeling that you see other things, other places opening up but you still can't get back to work, whether it's a movie theater, in some parts of the state shopping malls, casinos, etcetera."

Cuomo said that he wants people to have the "dignity of work" and "security of work," but that there must be a balance because casinos tend to be "congregate facilities" where it is hard to enforce social distancing.

"It's the same thing we've been talking about all day: If the colleges don't enforce the rules, then they wind up closing down," Cuomo said. "We don't enforce the rules or we open up too fast, then we have to backtrack like France and Spain and Germany and Florida and Texas and all these states around us. "

Cuomo said he will have an announcement for New York casinos coming next week, which he hopes will bring positive news.

You can listen to Sunday's full teleconference with Governor Cuomo below and hear his full statement on New York casinos at 44:50.

Last month, Vernon Downs owner Jeff Gural told WKTV that while he had to lay off 300 people, he hopes to bring back as many employees as he can when the casino is able to reopen. However, Gural was unsure how much longer he could financially endure the shutdown, and more recently announced that Vernon Downs will end its racing season early this year.