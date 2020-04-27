Turkey Hunting Season Starts Friday

As may 1st approaches, hunters are getting ready to be in the woods for opening day of the spring turkey hunting season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The weather looks pretty wet for most of the week. However, as the new month begins, there are signs of a drying and warming trend!

2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Season Regular Spring Season Hunting Hours One-half-hour before sunrise to noon Area Open All of upstate New York north of the

Bronx-Westchester County boundary Season Dates May 1 - May 31 Season Bag Limit Two bearded turkeys (one bird per day)

Riley Green has been doing some hunting for longbeards and has some good luck so far!