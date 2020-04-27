Turkey Hunting Season Starts Friday

Getty Images

As may 1st approaches, hunters are getting ready to be in the woods for opening day of the spring turkey hunting season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The weather looks pretty wet for most of the week. However, as the new month begins, there are signs of a drying and warming trend!

2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Season 
Regular Spring Season
Hunting HoursOne-half-hour before sunrise to noon
Area OpenAll of upstate New York north of the
Bronx-Westchester County boundary
Season DatesMay 1 - May 31
Season Bag LimitTwo bearded turkeys (one bird per day)

Riley Green has been doing some hunting for longbeards and has some good luck so far!

 

Source: Turkey Hunting Season Starts Friday
Filed Under: hunting
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top