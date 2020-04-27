Bomb Threat Shuts Down Herkimer Walmart For Hours Sunday

The Herkimer Walmart was shut down for hours Sunday after the Herkimer County 911 center received a call about a possible bomb threat at around 3:30 p.m.

Herkimer Police say officers responded immediately and helped store management conduct an orderly evacuation of the store.

Herkimer Police conducted a preliminary search of the building, but found nothing suspicious.

The police department then conducted two additional searches of the building with the assistance of the UPD K9 unit, but found nothing suspicious.

Eventually, it was determined there was no threat to the public and the building was turned back over to Walmart management.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The fact that the threat was a bomb threat was confirmed Monday by Herkimer Police Chief Mike Jory.