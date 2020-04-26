Local Radio and TV Music Event Planned for May 6th

Each of Townsquare Media's Utica area radio stations have teamed up with Nexstar's WFXV FOX 33 TV for a two-hour special simulcast on Wednesday, May 6th at 8 p.m. to salute healthcare, first responders and essential workers.

MV at Home, hosted by Townsquare radio personalities and Eyewitness News anchors, includes more than 20 national and local artists with ties to the Mohawk Valley performing songs that inspire them during the stay at home COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our team is assembling the most talented group of musicians to perform this concert from home," said Townsquare market president, Karen Carey. "Some of these artists are amazing local performers, and some are national stars who have performed here previously. This is going to be an amazing night of music," she said.

In addition to saluting essential employees in the area, there will be an opportunity for viewers and listeners to give to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund, an effort through the United Way of Greater Utica and the Community Foundation designed to rapidly deploy flexible resources in the form of local grants on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the crisis, ensuring resources can quickly and nimbly meet evolving needs in real-time.

MV at Home will be broadcast live over WFXV Fox 33 TV, WOUR, WIBX, Lite 98.7, 96.1 The Eagle, and Big Frog 104. It will also be streamed over the station apps, and websites.