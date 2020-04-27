UPD Charge 14-Year-Old With Attempted Murder Following Shooting

The Utica Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old boy following the investigation into a shooting assault on April 24th.

Police say, around 6:30 p.m. on April 24th officers were notified about "shots fired" in the area of Court and Cross Streets.

Police say a description of the suspect's vehicle was established and that vehicle was later located a short distance away from the scene.

Following a stop of the vehicle and subsequent search, officers were able to gather enough evidence, locate the weapon used in the shooting and establish probable cause to charge the 14-year-old male, according to UPD officials.

Due to his age the suspect's identity will not be revealed, but the Oneida County District Attorney's Office has decided to charge the individual as an adult.

The boy is facing charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. Police say, if any additional parties are charged, they will let the public know.