Garbage Company Replaces Basketball Hoop Mistakenly Taken to the Trash

A garbage company replaced a basketball hoop in Rome after it was mistakenly thrown into the trash.

After the high winds on April 10th, CWSI garbage company collected the hoop in Rome, thinking it was meant for the trash. After plenty of negative publicity on Facebook, the hoop was replaced, 3 weeks later.

"The company made it right by going to Dick's Sporting Goods and buying almost the exact same hoop and delivered it to my house," said Jodi Patnode. "I have one happy son and I want to thank CWSI garbage company."

Photo Credit - Jodi Patnode