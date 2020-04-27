Rome Nurse Gives Perspective on COVID-19 From the Front Lines

Jeannine Olney and her daughter Dréa are registered nurses who work at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica. Jeannine also works in the Rome Emergency Room and wants to give perspective on COVID-19 from the front line.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When this pandemic started we both feared getting the virus, but were more frightened about the possibility of bringing it home to our loved ones.

Every time either one of us provides care for a COVID-19 positive patient or a PUI (person under investigation) our anxiety level increases. But because we are both so thankful to have the opportunity to provide the very best care, even during the most difficult of circumstances, we don’t think twice about gowning up and walking into the room. That’s what we do. That’s what we’ve always done.

Because we live in a rural area there are people that don’t realize the virus is here because it’s not as profound as it is downstate. But, believe me, it's here.

I am thankful for the people who take precautions, not only for themselves but for others as well. I am thankful more people are practicing better hand washing habits and are being more cognizant of their surroundings.

We have to remember we’re all in this together. Stay safe and stay healthy.