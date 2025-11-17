The most wonderful time of the year is finally here, and what could be better than experiencing the magic of the holiday season with the one and only Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

We're sending one lucky winner and a guest to see TSO LIVE in Philadelphia this December--so get ready for all the fun!

What Does the 'Christmas Magic with TSO' Prize Include?

Two VIP tickets to experience TSO at the Xfinity Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 21, 2025

Round-trip airfare for two to Philly

Two-night hotel stay

Ground transportation to and from the airport

$500 spending money

How Can You Enter to Win 'Christmas Magic with TSO?'

Listen weekdays for the codes you can type in below to earn sweepstakes entries. We'll share three codes every weekday beginning Monday, November 17, through Friday, December 5, 2025.

You can also earn entries by completing the activities below, beginning Monday, November 17, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 7. The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the date of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, December 8, 2025. Prize is provided by Night Castle Entertainment.*

