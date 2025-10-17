Want to see one of Rock's most legendary acts in Las Vegas? We've got your chance to head to Sin City for all the action!

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to experience Def Leppard in concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 10, 2026, at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace

Two-night hotel stay at the Flamingo Resort and Casino

Round-trip airfare for two to Las Vegas

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Listen weekdays beginning Monday, October 20, for the codes you need to enter below. We'll share codes each weekday through Friday, November 14, 2025.

You can also enter the contest by getting social with us! Follow the prompts below beginning Monday, October 20, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025. The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more entries you could earn.

Note: You will never be asked for credit card information to enter our sweepstakes.

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 21 years of age at the date of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, November 17, 2025. Prize is provided by Nightcastle Entertainment.*

The Best Song From Every Def Leppard Album Underneath it all, they are fans of music. That love and belief in music – other people’s as much as their own, and sometimes more – always seems to bring Def Leppard home. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff