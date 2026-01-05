Imagine the excitement of seeing your favorite artists on the red carpet--or walking on stage to accept the music's most important award at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 1.

We're making this dream a reality with your chance to win our prize package for THEE Music Awards Show!

What is the 'THEE Music Awards Show' Prize?

One (1) winner will be randomly selected to win a prize package that includes:

Two tickets to THEE Music Awards Show at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 1, 2026

Round-trip airfare for two to L.A.

One-night hotel stay

$500

How Do You Enter to Win the 'THEE Music Awards Show' Prize?

Want to get in to win? Follow the prompts below beginning Monday, January 5, through 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday, January 18.

The more you like, subscribe, and share, the more entries you can earn!

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, January 19, 2026. Prize is provided by Warner Music Group.*

