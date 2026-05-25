The Foo Fighters dropped their new album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24, and now one of Rock music's biggest bands is hitting the road.

We've got a chance for you to experience the Foo Fighters in concert in Cleveland, Ohio, home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Here's everything you need to know about this sweepstakes.

What is the 'Win a Trip to See the Foo Fighters In The Rock and Roll Capital of the World' Sweepstakes Prize?

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive a Grand Prize that includes:

Two tickets to experience Foo Fighters at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 10, 2026

Round-trip airfare for two to Cleveland

Two-night hotel stay

Two passes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

How Can You Enter the 'Win a Trip to See the Foo Fighters In The Rock and Roll Capital of the World' Sweepstakes?

Listen for the codes you need to type in below to enter the sweepstakes. We'll share codes every weekday beginning Monday, May 25, through Friday, June 12.

You can also earn sweepstakes entries by completing the activities below. The more you like, subscribe and share, the more entries you could earn between Monday, May 25, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 years old. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries recieved on Monday, June 15, 2026. Prize is provided by RCA.*

Foo Fighters Albums Ranked What was the best of their everlong career? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire