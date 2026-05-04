Summer is officially here. That means pool days, road trips, and yes — a power bill that might make you cry. Whether you want to fund the fun or just survive the heat, we've got $500 with your name on it, thanks to our 'Summer Sizzle' sweepstakes.

What is the 'Summer Sizzle' Sweepstakes Grand Prize?

One lucky Grand Prize winner will be selected to receive a $500 prepaid Visa gift card. Use that money to fuel all your summer fun!

How Can You Enter to Win the 'Summer Sizzle' Sweepstakes?

Complete the activities below to get social with us beginning on Monday, May 4, through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The more you like, subscribe, and share, the more entries you can earn!

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 years old. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on July 1, 2026.*

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