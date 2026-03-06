Want to head to Las Vegas to experience Guns N' Roses LIVE in concert? We're giving you a chance to head to Sin City for a weekend you'll never forget with our 'All Bets Are Off: Guns N' Roses in Las Vegas' sweepstakes.

What is the 'All Bets Are Off: Guns N' Roses in Las Vegas' Sweepstakes Prize?

One winner will be randomly selected to receive the Grand Prize package, which includes:

Two tickets to experience Guns N' Roses at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 22, 2026

Two-night hotel stay in Las Vegas

Round-trip airfare for two to Vegas

How Can You Enter the 'All Bets Are Off: Guns N' Roses in Las Vegas' Sweepstakes?

Listen beginning Monday, March 9, for the codes you need to type in below to enter the contest. We'll share codes every weekday through Friday, March 27.

Earn additional entries by following the prompts below. The more you like, follow, and subscribe, the more sweepstakes entries you could earn beginning Monday, March 9, through 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 29.

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 21 years of age. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, March 30, 2026. Prize is provided by Interscope.*

