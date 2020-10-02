Try Your Hand at Spooky After-Hours Mini Golf in Westmoreland

Hopefully your putting game isn't the spookiest part of this weekend's golfing event in Central New York.

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're looking for a fall activity the whole family is sure to love, you'll want to head to Westmoreland this weekend.

Gold Rush Golf Course is rolling out all the stops for a Spooky After-Hours mini golf experience. The special Halloween-themed course will be open October 2, 3 and 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. For just $8 per person, you'll get to putt amongst the creepiest creatures of the night, and both golf clubs and golf balls are included. Just keep in mind that Gold Rush only accepts cash!

Reservations for Gold Rush's Spooky After-Hours weekend are required and time slots will run in 5-minute increments. You can make your reservation before they book up by calling Gold Rush Golf Course at 315-853-1337.

If you haven't made a trip to Gold Rush Golf Course in Westmoreland yet, you'll want to check out these pictures because their 2020 mini course looks pretty epic. They have everything from dinosaurs to pirates to astronauts along the way, and we can't wait to see what spine-chilling surprises they have in mind for the After-Hours weekend.

Learn more about and keep up-to-date with Gold Rush Golf Course throughout the year on their Facebook page or website.