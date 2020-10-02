Oneida County Sheriff Warns Of Another Possible Phone Scam

Another day, another scam.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of yet another scam plaguing citizens of the county.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says there has been an increase in the volume of scam phone calls where the caller identifies themself as a member of the Social Security Administration or Internal Revenue Service.

Maciol says the caller attempts to solicit personal information from the victim and in some cases the caller has even identified themselves as Oneida County Sheriff agents, threatening arrest for those who do not cooperate.

Maciol is reminding residents to never provide any personal information to anyone over the phone you cannot positively identify. Maciol also warns if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Sheriff’s Office, please hang up, it is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office does not conduct enforcement of any kind on the phone.