Temperatures are beginning to fall in Central New York and we've even had the first frost. But that doesn't mean it's time to turn on the heat just yet.

Central New Yorkers are a hardy bunch. Frost and fall temperatures aren't reasons to crank up the heat. Some turn it on when they get cold. "We work too hard and I won't be cold in my own house," Roberta Bouck Strail said. Some wait until a certain date. Others put if off as long as possible.

Here's 15 signs Central New Yorkers know it's time to turn on the heat.