Get Closer to Niagara Falls Than Ever Before in One of Kind Experience

Get closer to Niagara Falls then ever before in a one of a kind experience.

The Cave of the Winds in Niagara Falls, New York takes you down 175 feet into the Niagara Gorge before bringing you out onto wooden walkways, that lead to the “Hurricane Deck.” That's where you'll find yourself within feet of the crashing Bridal Veil Falls and surrounded by tropical storm like conditions, even on the calmest of days.

If you visit Niagara Falls after October, you can still get up close and personal with the Falls. The Cave of the Winds Gorge Walk is an abbreviated tour that allows you to view the Falls from observation platforms and keeps you a bit drier and warmer. Plus weather permitting, you can take the Cave's elevator down to the Gorge and admire the Niagara River in the Winter Experience.

Before you go, know the protocols in place to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Timed tickets will be required so plan to visit the Cave as your first stop of the day. Capacity will be limited and times will fill quickly.

A la Carte tickets for the Cave of the Winds are NOT available online.

Capacity in our elevators will be limited to small groups of visitors travelling together.

Elevators will be cleaned at regular intervals.

Face covering will be required while riding in the elevator and while traveling through the tunnel from the elevator to the Gorge.

Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations.

Staff will be on the decks to encourage social distancing.

Cave of the Winds is open Sunday through Friday from 10am to 5:20pm, when the last ticket is sold, Saturdays from 9:00am to 7:20pm.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children. Get more details at Niagarafallsstatepark.com.