New, Unique Restaurant (Finally) Opens in New Hartford

A new restaurant, bringing something really different to the area, has opened in New Hartford.

As far back as January of this year, I can remember driving past the sign perched at the end of shopping center on Kellogg Road, promising a new restaurant that would feature steamed dumplings - Jiaozi 88 - was coming soon. And then COVID hit, and all my hopes for some new cuisine died.

Fortunately, in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, Jiaozi 88 has finally opened their doors, and the reviews so far are fantastic. They're located in the spot once occupied by Wasabi Wok.

Credit: Jiaozi 88/Facebook

Jiaozi 88 is the brainchild of the chef behind the Lotus Garden restaurant in Utica, except that it features a completely different menu. The Kellogg Road restaurant specializes in dumpling - in fact, their name is a kind of Chinese dumpling - and noodles. Dumplings are some kind of filling - often pork - wrapped in a dough, and steamed or fried.

Credit: Jiaozi 88/Facebook

Their menu includes rice bowls, noodles, and appetizers like Bang Bang Shrimp.

So far, diners seem impressed with the new spot.

"Excellent Excellent Excellent," says one diner on Facebook. "We'll definitely order again."

Another diner says "We had the chicken wonton soup, calamari, and pork dumplings. Highly recommend."

Hours are not complete on the restaurant's Facebook page, but they do say they open at 11:00am on weekdays.

Are you ready to try something new? How about Jiaozi 88?