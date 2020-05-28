Here's a very cool twist on a classic drink that's perfect to make this weekend while hanging around your home. It's the classic Whiskey Sour, with Cabernet red wine floating on top. It's called the New York Whiskey Sour and if bars were open right now, it would be a featured drink. So, make it at home!

Here's the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pasteurized egg white

6 ounces whiskey

6 ounces lemon juice

4 ounces Simple Syrup, recipe follows

4 high-quality maraschino cherries, such as Luxardo and an orange slice

4 shots of Cabernet red wine

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker with ice, add the egg white and shake briefly to aerate the whites. Then add the whiskey, lemon juice and Simple Syrup with ice and shake well. Strain into 4 rocks glasses over 1 large ice cube in each glass, garnish with a cherry. Using the back side of a spoon pour the Cabernet wine gently over the spoon so it rests on the top of the sour mix in each of the drinks. Serve immediately.

Simple Syrup:

Combine the sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Keep covered in the refrigerator up to 1 month.