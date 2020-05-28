ATV Stolen From Back of Truck in Rome

Have you seen this ATV? It was stolen off the back of a truck in Rome.

The ATV went missing from the back of Jason Gulla's truck in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 28th. It happened on Taft Avenue in Rome. "Probably lives on Taft Ave or has a friend who does because he was walking up Taft Ave towards E Dominick when he stole it," Gulla said on Facebook who claims the man seen in surveillance video was also bleeding. "He probably broke into something else before coming here.

Photo Credit - Jason Gulla

If you have any information on the stolen ATV, reach out to Gulla on Facebook. "It would be greatly appreciated."