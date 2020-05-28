Take a Walk on the Wild Side Above the Adirondacks From Your Couch

Take a walk on the wild side, above the Adirondack treetops, from the comfort of your home.

The Wild Center in the heart of the Adirondacks has gone virtual, offering digital learning and live web cams to tour inside and out, while they remain closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Take a virtual visit to see more than 900 animals that call The Wild Center home. Learn more during Lunchtime Live, an educational, behind the scenes look inside the center every Monday through Friday at 12pm on The Wild Center Facebook page. Free, live educational distance learning programs are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11am.

Photo Credit - The Wild Center

Take a tour of the Wild Walk’s trail across the treetops. Experience a four-story twig tree house and swinging bridges, a human-sized spider’s web 24-feet off the ground, and a spiral walk inside a ‘dead’ tree’s thriving core. There’s even an over-sized bald eagle’s nest at the highest point.

Photo Credit - The Wild Center

There's even a virtual training on climate change education with educators from around the country. It'll be held July 22–24 but you need to pre-register.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Drive in Tupper Lake, New York.

Learn more at Wildcenter.org.