Broadway Utica Announces Shows for 2021 Season

Broadway lovers - you're going to LOVE the shows that will be making their way to Utica next year. Broadway Utica took to Facebook Thursday morning to announce the lineup for the 2021 season.

"It's here and we are so thankful, so excited," said Danielle Padula, Executive Director of the Broadway Theater League, in a video on Facebook Thursday morning. "We have been working with these shows for just about a year now. A lot of work went in to this. We're so excited to welcome them to Utica,"

2021 Broadway Utica Shows

An Officer and A Gentlemen - January 2nd, 2021

- January 2nd, 2021 Hairspray - February 5th and 6th, 2021

- February 5th and 6th, 2021 BONUS SHOW: Madagascar - March 30th, 2021

- March 30th, 2021 South Pacific - April 13th and 14th, 2021

- April 13th and 14th, 2021 BONUS SHOW: Jersey Boys - April 21st, 2021

- April 21st, 2021 Anastasia - May 4th and 5th, 2021

- May 4th and 5th, 2021 Summer - June 2nd and 3rd, 2021

- June 2nd and 3rd, 2021 RESCHEDULED FROM 2020 SEASON: Waitress - June 9th and 10th, 2021

All shows will take place at the Stanley Theater.

Broadway Utica is working on renewals for subscribers for the 2021 season, accepting seat change requests. New this year, they are making it easier than ever to renew subscriptions with 4 easy payments.

If you are interested in being a subscriber, visit BroadwayUtica.org for more information. All new request will be processed in August 2020.

Individual ticket information, as well as show times will be available at a later date.

As of June 1st, Broadway Utica will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. You can reach them at (315) 624-9444.