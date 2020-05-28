Broadway Utica Announces Shows for 2021 Season
Broadway lovers - you're going to LOVE the shows that will be making their way to Utica next year. Broadway Utica took to Facebook Thursday morning to announce the lineup for the 2021 season.
"It's here and we are so thankful, so excited," said Danielle Padula, Executive Director of the Broadway Theater League, in a video on Facebook Thursday morning. "We have been working with these shows for just about a year now. A lot of work went in to this. We're so excited to welcome them to Utica,"
2021 Broadway Utica Shows
- An Officer and A Gentlemen - January 2nd, 2021
- Hairspray - February 5th and 6th, 2021
- BONUS SHOW: Madagascar - March 30th, 2021
- South Pacific - April 13th and 14th, 2021
- BONUS SHOW: Jersey Boys - April 21st, 2021
- Anastasia - May 4th and 5th, 2021
- Summer - June 2nd and 3rd, 2021
- RESCHEDULED FROM 2020 SEASON: Waitress - June 9th and 10th, 2021
All shows will take place at the Stanley Theater.
Broadway Utica is working on renewals for subscribers for the 2021 season, accepting seat change requests. New this year, they are making it easier than ever to renew subscriptions with 4 easy payments.
If you are interested in being a subscriber, visit BroadwayUtica.org for more information. All new request will be processed in August 2020.
Individual ticket information, as well as show times will be available at a later date.
As of June 1st, Broadway Utica will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. You can reach them at (315) 624-9444.