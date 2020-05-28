Mohawk Valley Phase Two Reopening Plan Put on Hold

Just hours before the Mohawk Valley region was set to hit Phase 2 of Governor Coumo's Reopening Plan, the pause button was hit. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente expressed his disappointment not only in the decision, but in the lack of communication from the governor.

The Governor pulled the plug on the Phase 2 Reopening Plan at around 7 p.m. tonight (5/28). Picente said "it's outrageous, it's an insult, and shows a lack of respect" for the sudden change in direction. He added that earlier this afternoon, around 3 or 4 p.m., they were informed experts were going to look at the data to determine if moving to the 2nd phase was do-able.

At his afternoon press gathering, Picente had stated, ''[We're] right on target for Phase 2. Our numbers are right, our timing has been right, so there is no reason we cannot enter Phase 2 tomorrow.'' At the evening press conference, Picente expressed further frustration saying at no time was the county informed about other "experts" being used to analyze data and make the final determination on phase 2 reopening.

Picente also lamented the fact many local businesses had purchased PPE and other products in anticipation of opening Friday morning. Probably spending money they didn't have in hopes of saving their businesses that have been shuttered for weeks.

At this time the live press conference is continuing.

