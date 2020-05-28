Sneak a Peek at the 3 New Rides Coming to Water Safari This Summer

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, the #4 water park in the U.S., is expanding this summer with three cool new rides. Get ready for the drive to Old Forge.

And boy, are we gonna be ready to have some wet and wild fun when life gets started up again following the pandemic. It should be a banner year for the Old Forge mainstay, considering the frame of mind we're all in and the hot summer that's predicted for the Central New York region.

Take a peek at the three new rides at Water Safari

Serengeti Stampede - This ride is a new 293 ft. long four-lane mat racer. Riders go through an enclosed tunnel before blasting out on open lanes. Riders on Serengeti Stampede must be a minimum of 42 inches tall.

Credit: Water Safari FB page

Mamba Strike - A 285 ft. enclosed body slide that loops around Serengeti Stampede ride after the trapdoor floor opens and launches riders onto the slide. Mamba Strike requirements are minimum 48-inch height with a maximum 300 lb weight limit.

Credit: Water Safari FB page

KIllermanjaro's Revenge - Killermanjaro’s Revenge is a 207 ft. long speed slide that drops guests through the floor of the "launchpad" into the slide and zooms them to the finish in one long drop. Minimum 48-inch height requirement with a maximum 300lb weight limit.

Credit: Water Safari FB page

Water Safari say they're still planning for a summer opening. In a statement on their website, Water Safari says they're committed to three things:

Continuing to provide exceptional service and safety for our guests Ensuring the safety of our team members Supporting local & community efforts to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19

If you want a chance to see the rides up close all summer long, the water park is also hiring for the summer season. For all the information, just go to the Water Safari website.