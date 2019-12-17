Take your winter tubing to a whole new level. Check out Lunar Lights Tubing for a night of colors and music in western New York.

Thousands of LED lights, pulse, fade and change to music at the Peek n Peak Resort. On select nights, there's even a live DJ.

Photo Credit - Peek n Peak Resort

Don't wear yourself out walking back up the hill. A Magic Carpet Lift will bring you and your tube back to the top.

Warm up with hot cocoa, warm sandwiches and soups right at the bottom of the hill. For the heartier appetite, there's a full menu available at the retreat lodge nearby.

Photo Credit - Peek n Peak Resort

Peek n Peak Resort in Clymer, New York opens for the season December 20th. Get a 2 hour tubing pass for $20. On Mondays and Thursdays you can buy one and get one pass for free.

Snow Tubing starts at 4pm Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the hill opens at 11:30am.

Learn more and get tickets at pknpk.com.