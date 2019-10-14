Trick Or Treat Street Returns To Sangertown Square October 31

Twenty-five stores at Sangetown square are participating in Trick or Treat Street. Will we see you there?

Thursday, October 31st, Sangertown Square will host their annual mall-wide Trick or Treat Street from 4 pm – 5 pm. 96.1 The Eagle will be on hand to pass out candy along with 25 participating stores. Children 12 years of age and under will receive a trick or treat bag at the Sangertown Table whiles supplies last.

Celebrate Halloween this fall with Sangertown Square in a warm, fun, and safe environment.

Participating Stores:

  • Bath & Body Works
  • BillyBeez
  • Claire’s
  • Famous Footwear
  • Francesca’s
  • Game Craze
  • Harlem Vibes
  • Hollister
  • HomeGoods
  • Hot Topic
  • iCandies
  • JCPenney
  • Justice
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Macy’s
  • MasterCuts
  • Mr. Smoothie
  • Piercing Pagoda
  • PiNZ
  • Rainbow Zen
  • Spencer’s
  • Subway
  • Target
  • Yankee Candle
  • Zales
