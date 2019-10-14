Trick Or Treat Street Returns To Sangertown Square October 31
Twenty-five stores at Sangetown square are participating in Trick or Treat Street. Will we see you there?
Thursday, October 31st, Sangertown Square will host their annual mall-wide Trick or Treat Street from 4 pm – 5 pm. 96.1 The Eagle will be on hand to pass out candy along with 25 participating stores. Children 12 years of age and under will receive a trick or treat bag at the Sangertown Table whiles supplies last.
Celebrate Halloween this fall with Sangertown Square in a warm, fun, and safe environment.
Participating Stores:
- Bath & Body Works
- BillyBeez
- Claire’s
- Famous Footwear
- Francesca’s
- Game Craze
- Harlem Vibes
- Hollister
- HomeGoods
- Hot Topic
- iCandies
- JCPenney
- Justice
- Kay Jewelers
- Macy’s
- MasterCuts
- Mr. Smoothie
- Piercing Pagoda
- PiNZ
- Rainbow Zen
- Spencer’s
- Subway
- Target
- Yankee Candle
- Zales