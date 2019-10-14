Phone Apps We Can’t Live Without
We all have a variety of apps on our phone. Probably the only time we think about it is if we are running low on space.
A new survey found the top 10 apps we say we can't live without. And they are . . .
1. Facebook, 21%.
2. Instagram, 11%.
3. Gmail, 8%.
4. YouTube, 8%.
5. Snapchat, 6%.
6. Facebook Messenger, 6%.
7. Twitter, 6%.
8. Google Maps, 6%.
9. Google, 5%.
10. Amazon, 4%.
Two years ago, 26% of people said Facebook was indispensable . . . now that's down to 21%.
Facebook is the number one app by a big margin, but others like Instagram, YouYube and Snapchat are cutting into it's territory, especially with younger users.