Phone Apps We Can’t Live Without

We all have a variety of apps on our phone. Probably the only time we think about it is if we are running low on space.

A new survey found the top 10 apps we say we can't live without. And they are . . . 1. Facebook, 21%. 2. Instagram, 11%. 3. Gmail, 8%. 4. YouTube, 8%. 5. Snapchat, 6%. 6. Facebook Messenger, 6%. 7. Twitter, 6%. 8. Google Maps, 6%. 9. Google, 5%. 10. Amazon, 4%.

Two years ago, 26% of people said Facebook was indispensable . . . now that's down to 21%.

Facebook is the number one app by a big margin, but others like Instagram, YouYube and Snapchat are cutting into it's territory, especially with younger users.

(Ad Tech Daily)