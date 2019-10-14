Although it is extremely rare, and the circumstances were a bit odd, it is a concern and it did happen recently in New York.

According to a report in the UK's Daily Mail, a 17-year-old in New York was incoherent after paramedics were called to his home. He was unable to answer basic questions and was vomiting and having muscle spasms. After he was transported to the hospital, doctors were initially puzzled until they discovered he had snorted a tablespoon of nutmeg. This stunt sometimes happens on a dare among youngsters

Thankfully, the boy is okay and expected to recover.

The case highlights the potentially harmful effects of nutmeg, cinnamon, and other pumpkin spices. Nutmeg does contain an oil with an ingredient called MMDA. It is similar to the psychedelic drug MDMA, and nutmeg would not register on drug screenings.