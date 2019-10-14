Utica Man Arrested For Punching Police Officer In The Face

A Utica man is facing several charges for allegedly punching a police officer in the face.

Utica Police say, officers with a tactical unit noticed a physical altercation on Varick Street Saturday night.

As they attempted to break up the fight, one of the individuals involved approached one of the officers as he got close and punched that officer once in the face.

A struggle ensued and that individual resisted arrested until he was ultimately taken into custody.

As a result the officer involved was transported to St. Elizabeth's for injuries sustained to his knee and ankle.

Utica Police arrested 28-year-old Tyreese Lewis and he's facing several charges including Assault.