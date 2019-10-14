How You Can Eat Chobani Yogurt and Help a Dairy Farmer

Chobani Greek Yogurt has been a big supporter of dairy farmers through their Milk Matters Program. And the company is taking it a step further with a limited-edition charity flavor, Farmer Batch.

Chobani's Farmer Batch is called Milk and Cookies and features vanilla yogurt with chocolate pieces. The packaging is designed in a similar pattern as Holstein Dairy Cows. 10 cents from every four-pack of the product will be donated to the American Farmland Trust. The total money raised from the effort will be made available to farmers in increments of $10-thousand dollar grants. The grants can be used in a variety of ways.

The charity effort isn't a first for the company, they created a limited-edition charity flavor with proceeds benefitting military families. Read more about Farmer Batch at Chobani's website.