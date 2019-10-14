Another Local School Threat Determined Not To Be Credible
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office once again investigated a threat of violence against a school.
Officials say, deputies and The New York Mills School district administration investigated a possible threat Sunday morning on the SnapChat account of a juvenille student who no longer attends the school.
The investigation determined the threat to not be credible and at no time were any students or staff in danger.
At this time, no charges will be filed.