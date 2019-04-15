Shen Students, Chaperones All Safe After Notre Dame Tour Today

The fire at Notre Dame Cathedral hit close to home as some local students studying abroad had toured the facility earlier today.

According to a Times Union report, 29 students and 6 chaperones from Shen schools are all safe and accounted for after they had toured the Notre Dame Cathedral earlier today before a fire broke out at the historic building. Shen tweeted earlier today that the students and chaperones are all ok, and were home with the host families.

So great to hear that everyone from Shen is safe, and at this point no injuries due to the blaze have been reported. The centuries old cathedral has been burning for most of the day, causing the roof and a spire to collapse. Watching reports and video of the building still burning, it looks like it will be a while until the building is contained and those fighting the blaze will be out of harms way. Let's hope and pray everyone in fighting the fire stay safe!