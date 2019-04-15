Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Title
On his Instagram account, American Horror Story grand poobah Ryan Murphy just unveiled the title of the hit series’ upcoming ninth season with a teaser video for the upcoming episodes. And it is...
... 1984!
American Horror Story: 1984 will join previous seasons Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, and Apocalypse. (I guess once you’ve ended the world, you kind of have to make a prequel, huh?) American Horror Story: 1984 will also be the show’s first season without longtime star Evan Peters. And based on the trailer, it looks like this season will be AHS’ version of a slasher film. (Guess what year the original A Nightmare on Elm Street opened in theaters? Yep, 1984. Probably not a coincidence, guys!)
How will 1984 connect to the eight previous seasons? What previous cast members and characters will return this time? Exactly what will be borrowed from Stranger Things? Figuring all that out will be part of the fun. (You can watch our video about how all the early seasons of AHS connect below.) American Horror Story: 1984 premieres this fall. And a tenth season will follow not too terribly long after that.
