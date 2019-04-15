Spring is Really Here: Voss’ Officially Open for 2019

It says it's Spring on the calendar - but unless you've got open ice cream stands and an open Voss' - it isn't REALLY Spring.

Finally, we can celebrate - not because of the weather - instead, because Voss' BBQ on Oriskany Blvd. in Yorkville has officially opened, as of this weekend.

That mean you can head over and grab your extra thick shake, your cheeseburger and some of their fries and welcome the warmer weather the Central New York way: sitting at picnic tables (or in your car when it's a little too chilly) munching away.

According to their Facebook page, Voss' is open Monday thru Thursday from 11am - 10pm, Friday thru Saturday from 11am - 11pm and Sunday from 12pm - 9pm.