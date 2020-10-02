Enjoy This Central NY Rustic Tree House for a Romantic Getaway

Let's face it: sometimes, you just need a little weekend getaway to reset and relax. And the perfect spot to do so is basically right in your backyard.

Set in the Taberg, less an hour from the Utica area, this rustic tree house rental is perfect for a couple to enjoy a unique getaway in a secluded part of the world. It's available for rent on GlampingHub.

The rental features a double bed in the sleeping loft, accessible via a ladder, and glampers will have access to a shared bathroom with a shower. The kitchenette has everything you'll need to make meals for yourself and although there isn't running water, the hosts supply potable water for guests. The lounge area has two armchairs, and there is also a reading nook.

On the second level, there is a balcony with outdoor furniture, the perfect spot for guests to relax with a cool beer at the end of a busy day filled with exciting activities. The rental has a variety of unique touches, including white pine walls that have been harvested from the property and cut by Amish tradesman, adding to the rustic aesthetic of this wonderful rental.

The property sits on a nearly 60-acre private nature sanctuary with two ponds, over a half mile of river frontage, hiking trails, free-range chickens and much more. There are seven fire pits located throughout the grounds, perfect for making s'mores and recapping the day's events.

Each of the property's five cabins comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, as well as fresh linens. Although that's the case, guests often times bring extra linens, sheets, pillowcases, blankets, personal towels, and bathroom supplies.

Holding a 4.4 star review and being verified by GlampingHub, we imagine you'd have a wonderful time. Make your reservation today, they're booking up fast!