Secluded Treehouse in the Catskills Most Popular Airbnb Destination in New York

Unplug and unwind in a secluded, romantic treehouse in the Catskill Mountains. The Willow Treehouse, settled among the forest, overlooking a small, swimmable pond, is the most popular Airbnb destination in New York.

Dreams of the days when we can go on vacation without having to worry about COVID are on a lot of minds. Many are planning trips, even if it's just in their minds. Airbnb found the most popular destinations in each state and the tiny treehouse, 15 minutes from Woodstock is where everyone is dreaming of going in New York.

The treehouse is a cozy spot for two, or anyone who needs to recharge. It has air condition for the hot summer months and a fireplace for the winter. It even has all you need to cook dinner, including a pond to catch it in. What it doesn't have is a TV or wi-fi.

Secluded Treehouse in the Catskills

To see the most popular destinations in all 50 states, visit Airbnb.com.

To learn more on the Willow Treehouse and book a stay that will cost you $360 a night, visit Airbnb.com.