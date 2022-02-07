Two CNY Teens Hospitalized After Crash in Verona

Two teenagers were hospitalized after a weekend crash.

The two 16-year-olds, identified as Faith M. Johnson of Verona and Suzanne T. Judge of Chittenango, suffered minor injuries. Both were brought to the hospital.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Alexander J. Guinta of Munnsville was driving a 2020 Honda 4D north on Randel Road in the Town of Verona at approximately 4:00pm on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Deputies say he lost control of the car and failed to negotiate a curve in the road and the car slid on the icy road. According to authorities his car crossed the southbound lane, hitting the guide rail, and then a utility pole.

Police say that Guinta and the passenger in the front seat were not injured.

Authorities say that the driver was ticketed.

Durhamville Fire and Rescue and Vineall Ambulance assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

