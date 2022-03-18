Big Rig Flips, Yogurt & Diesel Fuel Spills Into Upstate New York Creek
You've seen big messes when trucks flip over, but could you ever imagine something like this?
New York's Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) had to respond to a tractor-trailer rollover in Schoharie County. This lead to over 250 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the road on Route 145 in the Town of Broome. The fuel also ran off into the ditches, and then into the Catskill Creek.
The truck alone made a mess, but what was in it? Yogurt. The truck spilt containers of the yogurt into the ditch and then down into the Catskill Creek. As if the situation couldn't be worse, now there's a mixture of diesel fuel and yogurt flowing into the water.
Thankfully, the emergency personnel there were able to respond quickly. They placed a barrier in the ditch and culvert to help stop the fuel leak. The clean-up crew then were able to clean up all of the yogurt in the creek as well.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has Police Officers and Investigators on the front lines to uphold the state's environmental laws and protect its natural resources. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says the ECOs are always trained and ready to go.
Each year brings new challenges, and fortunately, these Officers and Investigators are expertly trained to perform their duties with persistence, integrity, and good judgment, as they've done for over a century.
It's uncertain if the driver of the tractor-trailer truck was injured. Officers still charged them and the case remains under investigation.