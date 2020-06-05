Enjoy Outdoor Dining at These Utica Rome Area Restaurants
Now that restaurants in the Utica-Rome area can open for outdoor dining, which restaurants are open for business? We're ready to hear those magic words: "Can I take your order?"
Several restaurants have announced outdoor service. We recommend you call before you head over to determine whether you need reservations. Seating may be very limited.
UTICA AND SURROUNDING AREA
Swifty's - 257 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 733-6611
Ancora - 261 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 724-4815
Top of the Morning Cafe - 414 Trenton Road, Utica -- (315) 507-3141
Outta the Way Cafe - 814 Charlotte Street, Utica -- (315) 733-5060
Tavolo - 131 N. Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 732-9356
O'Baby's - 4126 Oneida Street, New Hartford -- (315) 737-8000
The Hub Eatery - 222 Bleecker Street, Utica -- (315) 864-3564
Ocean Blue Restaurant - 118 Columbia Street, Utica -- (315) 735-2583
Babe's at Harbor Point - N. Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 732-9356
Wisk Bakery and Cafe - 53 Franklin Street, Utica --(315) 864-8742
Patio Drive-In - 1401 Oriskany Street W, Utica - (315) 724-0136
The Tailor and the Cook - 94 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 624-3663
Sickenberger Lane - 624 Varick Street, Utica - (315) 269-1236
Aqua Vino - 16 Harbor Lock Rd, Utica -- (315 ) 732-0116
Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza - 640 Varick Street -- (315) 735-8546
Old School Bar and Grill - 600 Culver Ave, Utica -- (315) 797-1980
Motus - 234 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 624-9090
Utica Coffee Roasting Company - Genesee Street, Utica - (315) 624-9596
Woodland Farm Brewery - 6002 Trenton Road, Utica -- (315) 864-3051
McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill - 2284 State Route 5, Utica -- (315) 736-2233
The Grill at Kitlas - 2242 Broad Street, Utica -- (315) 732-9616
12 North Sports Bar - 10125 Mulaney Rd, Marcy -- (315) 732-9039
Killabrew - 10 Clinton Road, New Hartford -- (315) 732-9733
Piggy Pat's BBQ - 3955 Edgebrook Pl, Washington Mills -- (315) 737-4449
Tony's Pizzeria in Washington Mills (beginning June 8) - 3899 Oneida Street, Washington Mills -- (315) 737-9172
Debbie's Cafe - 3963 Oneida Street, New Hartford -- (315) 864-3707
One Genny - 1 Genesee Street, New Hartford -- (315) 724-3669
Carmella's - 8530 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford -- (315) 797-3350
Georgio's - 62 Genesee Street, New Hartford -- (315) 792-1111
Cafe Canole - 1 Campion Road, New Hartford -- (315) 733-6592
Cavallo's - 40 Genesee Street, New Hartford -- (315) 735-1578
The Original Kitty's - 61 Clinton Road, New Hartford -- (315) 735-4889
Bennu - 34 Oriskany Street, Whitesboro -- (315) 736-2233
69 Steakhouse - 409 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro -- (315) 736-7869
Uncle's Tavern - 435 Main Street, New York Mills -- (315) 765-6012
Knuckleheads - 7362 East Main Street, Westmoreland -- (315) 853-1351
Big J's Pizzeria - 9250 River Road, Marcy -- (315) 982-9536
Vigneto - 229 E Dominick Street, Rome -- (315) 533-5447
Coppercino's - 254 W. Dominick Street, Rome -- (315) 356-4760
The Savoy - 255 E. Dominick Street, Rome -- (315) 339-3166
BEYOND UTICA-ROME
Dopp's Inn - 166 Main Street, Dolgeville -- (315) 429-3411
Inside Scoop - 9005 State Route 365, Stittville -- (315) 725-3596
The Red Door - 66 US Highway 20, West Winfield -- (315) 822-3493
Wigwam - 10961 State RTe 28, Forestport -- (315) 392-4811
Ann Street Deli - Ann Street, Little Falls -- (315) 823-3290
White Lake Inn - 12676 State Route 28, Woodgate -- (315) 392-5439
You can expect your servers to be wearing masks, and to wear a mask yourself, when you're not seated. You'll need to observe social distancing, too. Please be patient with your servers and all the restaurants - this is new for them too. Tip generously.
Are you ready to head out for something delicious to eat? I know we're ready for tableside service.