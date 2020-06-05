Now that restaurants in the Utica-Rome area can open for outdoor dining, which restaurants are open for business? We're ready to hear those magic words: "Can I take your order?"

Several restaurants have announced outdoor service. We recommend you call before you head over to determine whether you need reservations. Seating may be very limited.

UTICA AND SURROUNDING AREA

Swifty's - 257 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 733-6611

Ancora - 261 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 724-4815

Top of the Morning Cafe - 414 Trenton Road, Utica -- (315) 507-3141

Outta the Way Cafe - 814 Charlotte Street, Utica -- (315) 733-5060

Tavolo - 131 N. Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 732-9356

O'Baby's - 4126 Oneida Street, New Hartford -- (315) 737-8000

The Hub Eatery - 222 Bleecker Street, Utica -- (315) 864-3564

Ocean Blue Restaurant - 118 Columbia Street, Utica -- (315) 735-2583

Babe's at Harbor Point - N. Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 732-9356

Wisk Bakery and Cafe - 53 Franklin Street, Utica --(315) 864-8742

Patio Drive-In - 1401 Oriskany Street W, Utica - (315) 724-0136

The Tailor and the Cook - 94 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 624-3663

Sickenberger Lane - 624 Varick Street, Utica - (315) 269-1236

Aqua Vino - 16 Harbor Lock Rd, Utica -- (315 ) 732-0116

Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza - 640 Varick Street -- (315) 735-8546

Old School Bar and Grill - 600 Culver Ave, Utica -- (315) 797-1980

Motus - 234 Genesee Street, Utica -- (315) 624-9090

Utica Coffee Roasting Company - Genesee Street, Utica - (315) 624-9596

Woodland Farm Brewery - 6002 Trenton Road, Utica -- (315) 864-3051

McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill - 2284 State Route 5, Utica -- (315) 736-2233

The Grill at Kitlas - 2242 Broad Street, Utica -- (315) 732-9616

12 North Sports Bar - 10125 Mulaney Rd, Marcy -- (315) 732-9039

Killabrew - 10 Clinton Road, New Hartford -- (315) 732-9733

Piggy Pat's BBQ - 3955 Edgebrook Pl, Washington Mills -- (315) 737-4449

Tony's Pizzeria in Washington Mills (beginning June 8) - 3899 Oneida Street, Washington Mills -- (315) 737-9172

Debbie's Cafe - 3963 Oneida Street, New Hartford -- (315) 864-3707

One Genny - 1 Genesee Street, New Hartford -- (315) 724-3669

Carmella's - 8530 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford -- (315) 797-3350

Georgio's - 62 Genesee Street, New Hartford -- (315) 792-1111

Cafe Canole - 1 Campion Road, New Hartford -- (315) 733-6592

Cavallo's - 40 Genesee Street, New Hartford -- (315) 735-1578

The Original Kitty's - 61 Clinton Road, New Hartford -- (315) 735-4889

Bennu - 34 Oriskany Street, Whitesboro -- (315) 736-2233

69 Steakhouse - 409 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro -- (315) 736-7869

Uncle's Tavern - 435 Main Street, New York Mills -- (315) 765-6012

Knuckleheads - 7362 East Main Street, Westmoreland -- (315) 853-1351

Big J's Pizzeria - 9250 River Road, Marcy -- (315) 982-9536

Vigneto - 229 E Dominick Street, Rome -- (315) 533-5447

Coppercino's - 254 W. Dominick Street, Rome -- (315) 356-4760

The Savoy - 255 E. Dominick Street, Rome -- (315) 339-3166

BEYOND UTICA-ROME

Dopp's Inn - 166 Main Street, Dolgeville -- (315) 429-3411

Inside Scoop - 9005 State Route 365, Stittville -- (315) 725-3596

The Red Door - 66 US Highway 20, West Winfield -- (315) 822-3493

Wigwam - 10961 State RTe 28, Forestport -- (315) 392-4811

Ann Street Deli - Ann Street, Little Falls -- (315) 823-3290

White Lake Inn - 12676 State Route 28, Woodgate -- (315) 392-5439

You can expect your servers to be wearing masks, and to wear a mask yourself, when you're not seated. You'll need to observe social distancing, too. Please be patient with your servers and all the restaurants - this is new for them too. Tip generously.

Are you ready to head out for something delicious to eat? I know we're ready for tableside service.