Tornado Confirmed Near Binghamton

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down near Binghamton in Port Crane on April 15th at 1:30 AM.

We had some incredibly scary weather here in CNY, but an actual tornado has been confirmed by the NWS with wind speeds over 100 MPH classifying it as an EF1 while traveling over 2 miles.

Gena Dawes, who lives in the house hit by the tornado told WBNG that she woke up to a growling noise.

“I’m like ‘wake up there’s a tornado, we have to go’,” she said.

Thankfully no injuries were reported, but there was a lot of destruction with downed trees and wires from the tornado. Dawes told WBNG that she found her home in pieces when the sun came up. Her porch and roof were ripped off and thrown across her yard.

Tornadoes are becoming more common in Central New York . Are you concerned?

[ WBNG ]