Missing Cat Miraculously Finds Way Home Six Months After Devastating CNY Tornado
Never give up hope. Miracles really do happen! A cat missing over 6 months after a tornado in Central New York has miraculously found its way back home.
A tornado and flooding caused significant damage in the small town of Westerville, New York on July 7, 2021, destroying houses, buildings, property, and power lines. Twin, one of Kira Stolo's cats went missing.
Stolo along with her friends and family searched for Twin, praying he could be found or would return home. After several months Stolo thought Twin was lost in the storm.
Twin Comes Home
More than six months later, on January 24, 2022, Twin found his way back home. Stolo's mom, Kris Bidwell said the poor cat looked like he had been through quite an ordeal on his own. "He appeared to be at a good weight but had some new scars. It looked like he had to fight for his survival and he's a little skittish now."
Needless to say, my daughter and her family are extremely happy and grateful that they have their fur baby back home with them.
When all hope seems lost, miracles do happen. "If anyone else is still missing their furbaby please don't ever give up hope," said Bidwell.