Strong Storm Brings Tornado to Western New York Town

A New York community is picking up the pieces after a tornado touched down in their town.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo confirms an EF-1 tornado hit Springwater, New York in the early morning hours of Monday, September 13. The 110 MPH winds caused damage to several homes in the area and sheared off or uprooted multiple trees.

Credit - Livingston County via Facebook

Carol Nichols shared the damage of the storm. She was lucky her home and car suffered little damage. However, the tornado destroyed most of the trees in her yard. "So very sad for the loss of so my trees," she shared on Facebook. "Hopefully, our birds will find new homes nearby."

In Central New York, showers and thunderstorms are expected through this evening. Some of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Streams and areas already saturated with recent rains could see localized flooding.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 12 PM. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 76. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 PM, then a slight chance of showers between 11 PM and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tornados aren't common in New York, but they do happen. In July, one touched down in Westernville, causing considerable damage along Main Street.

