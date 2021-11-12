Super Rare Powerful November Tornado Warning Was Issued In Binghamton New York

A rare Tornado Warning was issued in Binghamton New York in November.

This warning was issued around 7:30AM on November 12th 2021 for portions of Eastern Broome County. The warning was issued after several severe storms came rushing through the Southern Tier. These storms according to Binghamton Homepage, knocked over some trees, brought down limbs and filled creeks and streams.

Following extensive investigations, the Weather Service was unable to confirm that a tornado touched down anywhere in our region."

According to WNBF, radar indicated strong storms moving at 45 mph with some rotation of debris picked up. There had been no reports of witnesses seeing a tornado on the ground by the expiration of the warning

November Tornadoes- How Rare Are They In New York?

While tornado alerts are fairly uncommon in New York, November tornado warnings can still happen. Gothamist reports that since 1986, there has been only one November tornado in the region of New York City

It's possible that spinning air funnels that shoot down from the sky are just another thing we'll have to add to the list of possibilities, however. "We're seeing more and more of these anomalous events out of season," Homenuk notes, as the climate crisis dramatically increases the likelihood of extreme weather events."

Generally speaking, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Lately in Central New York they feel common, but overall, they really aren't that common.

Tornados do still happen. With that, we have seen a few major tornadoes in New York since the 1970s. New York state has been pretty lucky on the fact that it has never seen an EF5 tornado. An EF5 is the strongest and most violent tornadoes, with wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. New York has seen a few F4 tornadoes, however.

Let's look at some of the strongest:

