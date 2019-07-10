Top Nude Hikes In New York

Looking to hike in natural all naked and natural? There are several places to check out in New York.

1) Juniper Woods located in the Catskills

Natural beauty is abundant here. "Set your mind and body free and wrap yourself in nature's magnificence." You'll find hidden trails, perfect for a quiet stroll, and a lot more fun around the campground.

2) Alice Falls in the Adirondacks

Alice Falls is a beautiful waterfall within a short walk off New York State Route 9, just north of Keeseville. Visitors enjoy the water, and sometimes doing so without clothes on.

3) Lakeview WMA located in the Town of Ellisburg in Jefferson County

This WMA offers over three miles of foot trails, two viewing platforms, and an observation tower. Who wouldn't want to hike all of that not naked?