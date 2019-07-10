Ground Broken For Adirondack Food And Fuel In Frankfort

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Adirondack Food and Fuel in Frankfort.

It will be located in the 5S Park across from the Tractor Supply Distribution Center.

Adirondack Food and Fuel will feature a convenience store and food court, 10 gasoline fueling stations, three high-speed diesel lanes and parking for 30 to 40 trucks.

"This project has been under development for some time. We are excited to make this announcement and look forward to serving the Town and Village of Frankfort. We believe this is a transformational project that will continue to support the economic infrastructure that has attracted our neighboring businesses: Heidelberg Bakery, JBF Stainless, & Tractor Supply Company", said Jon Dillon, CEO at Higby Gold.

ADK Food and Fuel will employ up to 35 people. An open hiring event will be announced later this month.

Adirondack Food and Fuel is scheduled to open in November.